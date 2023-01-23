They don't make them like this anymore. When you see what remains inside of a Willow Springs, Illinois mansion that was built over 150 years ago, you'll understand.

I found this epic mansion on Realtor.com. The address is 112 S Charleston St, Willow Springs, Illinois. Some of the details behind what is known as the "Dietrich Mansion" are fascinating:

Built in 1872 this home has a rich history and amazing views from up on the bluff. Featuring 4 beds upstairs with a possible bedroom on the main level, 2.5 bath with 3368 square feet of space and soaring 12'-13' ceilings throughout most of the house. Sitting on over a half acre on 2 lots this lovely home retains its original woodwork and hardwood floors in good condition along with 3 Italian marble fireplaces and a grand staircase and foyer.

Oh, and there are also 2 parlors. You just don't see many parlors anymore, but this is a home built in 1872, so you get parlors.

See What Remains Inside a 150-Year-Old Illinois Storybook Mansion

So much history in this place and those original floors are killer (I mean that in a good way). The current asking price according to Realtor.com is $499,999. Considering there is over 3,600 square feet of space, that doesn't seem unreasonable.

This mansion sure does have a lot of personality. The old fireplaces, the mural on one of the walls...this Illinois mansion does not lack character. Make sure to check out the full Realtor listing for more details.