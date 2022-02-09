Secrets Hidden Inside This New Madrid, Missouri Civil War Mansion

It's one of the most well-preserved mansions from the Civil War era and it resides in New Madrid, Missouri. Inside its walls remain secret messages that date back 160 years.

This is the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site. It's a home that was built in 1859 just prior to the Civil War and retains almost all of the original furniture bought by the owner from that time. The estimate is 60 to 80% which is remarkable.

The History Underground YouTube channel recently visited the mansion and uncovered some interesting secrets.

As they mentioned in the video, Missouri was indeed a border state with conflicting allegiances during the Civil War. Inside the drawers from a piece inside the mansion are messages scribbled in 1862. This one is a show of support for Confederate leader Jefferson Davis. This was certainly a controversial sentiment during that time which is why it's hidden in the drawer.

Another message is in support of Stonewall Jackson and is dated May 22, 1862?

According to the register in the mansion, it was home to 36 slaves with no names mentioned with the exception of one. She was a slave named Phyllis and her room remains intact also.

It's one of the most interesting remnants of the Civil War period in Missouri. There aren't many from that time that maintain so much of the original home. As the YouTube channel mentions, it's like stepping into a time capsule and seeing what life was like during that time.

