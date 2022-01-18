Evidence Mounting Stolen Civil War Gold Buried in the Midwest

There are no lack of stories and legends of buried treasure, but there is one that is starting to look like there's some truth to it. There is evidence mounting that there is a fortune in stolen Civil War gold that's buried somewhere in the Midwest.

I've become fascinated with a show on The History Channel called "The Curse of Civil War Gold". It features Rick and Marty Lagina who were a part of the Oak Island investigation among others. Here's how History describes the show on their official website:

Michigan native Kevin Dykstra is obsessed with a deathbed confession made by a lighthouse keeper in the 1890s about a national treasure dating back to the Civil War. The story goes that Union soldiers tracked down Confederate president Jefferson Davis in 1865 and confiscated his gold. The stolen loot was smuggled north some years later but ended up in Lake Michigan, where Dykstra believes it still remains.

The story they are following is a compelling one. They are investigating stories that claim Jefferson Davis was carrying massive amounts of confederate gold when they were captured by a Michigan regiment of Union soldiers in Georgia. Eyewitnesses claim that wagons of gold left the scene of Jefferson Davis capture and were never accounted for.

Early in the investigation, they did find confederate coins in the area where Davis was captured to back up the theory that there was gold present at that moment.

They believe they have evidence that this stolen gold was transported by wagon and eventually railroad before several containers were dumped in Lake Michigan with the intention to be recovered by those involved later.

They now believe the gold is buried in multiple places with the most recent investigation digging under the home of Civil War general Pritchard where they found evidence of potential treasure.

The current status of the investigation is they are waiting on approval from the state of Michigan to recover what they've found at the bottom of Lake Michigan while also continuing the search of the Pritchard home. I won't spoil what the most recent episodes reveal, but there's reason to believe that someone is trying to deceive the team in regards to the Lake Michigan gold.

I've abbreviated a lot of details that have come up in their search, but this is the to-the-point summary of what they've found so far.

If you are a history buff, you will love this show. The Curse of Civil War Gold is available on The History Channel with new episodes every week as the search continues to see if this legend is indeed true.

