It's amazing, in the early times of civilization how many cultures around the world managed to do the same thing, without even knowing these other cultures existed. The Pyramids around the world were all built between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago, and multiple examples of "Stonehenge-like" structures have been found around Europe.

Arguably, the most famous is Stonehenge, which dates back about 5,000 years. But WELL before then, societies in the Americas were building them too... in what is now, Lake Michigan.

To be clear, the stones in Lake Michigan are not built up in a way that resembles the real Stonehenge. They do seem to be deliberately placed by early humans but don't seem to hold any astrological connection, like Stonehenge in England does.

That being said, cultures deliberately placing stones in specific patterns, nearly 4,000 years BEFORE the construction of Stonehenge may be a precursor to those "newer, fancier" formations.

Archaeologists diving in the Grand Traverse Bay looking for shipwrecks stumbled across some curious rocks in 2007. At the time, they didn't think much about them but did take some photos.

It wasn't until those photos were developed that they discovered a possible petroglyph on one of them, carved to look like a Mammoth, or Mastodon. Dating on these stones later determined they were likely placed almost 9,000 years ago, which would have been only a few thousand years after the Ice Age. At that time, Grand Traverse Bay likely didn't exist yet.

Upon further investigation, the stones found were all placed in a circular fashion, indicating that they were, indeed, purposefully placed by some previous culture in what is now Michigan.

To this day, the site has yet to be authenticated by professionals because it is underwater, and many archeological specialists in this area of study aren't divers.

But, it's not out of the realm of possibility, as other "Stonehenge-like" structures, and circular construction has been found around Michigan before, such as the stone structure on Beaver Island.

Some historians believe these could have been gathering spots for indigenous tribes, while the more skeptical still believe the circles of stones are just random glacial deposits with no historical significance.

Seems odd, though, that a rock with a carving of a Mastodon just... HAPPENED to fall into a circle of other stones in the Grand Traverse Bay.