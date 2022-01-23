Illinois Is Home To Stonehenge Style Structure Made Of Big Rocks

There is a Stonehenge-style structure made of giant rocks in Illinois.

What Is Stonehenge?

Stonehenge is a structure made of massive rocks that were built thousands of years ago in the English countryside. It is considered one of the wonders of the world. The monument is very mysterious.

cajeo-zhang-ztisNcVoUXk-unsplash cajeo-zhang-ztisNcVoUXk-Unsplash loading...

What I Think Of When The Subject Of Stonehenge Comes Up

For many people, when a certain person, place, or thing comes up in conversation, a thought automatically pops up in their head. For me, when I hear the word Stonehenge, I immediately think of one of my favorite movies of all time, "This Is Spinal Tap."

Celebs At The Premiere Of "This Is Spinal Tap" Getty Images loading...

Video: Stonehenge Scenes From "This Is Spinal Tap"

What Is Illinois' Version Of Stonehenge

I never knew it before, but right here in the state of Illinois, we have our very own Stonehenge-type rock structure. It is Horseshoe Mound Preserve in Galena.

According to onlyinyourstate.com,

"About halfway through the loop, at the top of Horseshoe Mound, you'll find a scenic gathering place where the views are truly something to see." "This Stonehenge-esque structure is known as Council Ring, and it is made from giant stones that align with the setting sun on the summer and winter solstices."

What Is Horseshoe Mound Preserve

According to jdcf.org,

"Located at the eastern gateway to the historic city of Galena, the nearly 200 acre Horseshoe Mound offers the public opportunities to enjoy one of the most scenic properties in all of northern Illinois."

It sounds like a very beautiful place to visit. Plus, I do not think I am going to be taking a trip to England anytime soon to check out the real Stonehenge in person. If I was in a band, I would totally go there to take a publicity photo.

Video: Horseshoe Mound Galena IL

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America