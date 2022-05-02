This might be the perfect Midwest home if you desire luxury and a place to survive the potential end of the world. It's a luscious mansion that hides a 5,000 square foot doomsday bunker underneath.

Get our free mobile app

I found this incredible property on Realtor. Here's a brief description from the listing of what's on offer:

country estate with 14, 000 sq ft finished multi-level home overlooking a stocked 9-acre private lake, access to 4 additional lakes, mature rolling timberland, 5, 000 square foot underground bunker, 7, 200sq ft outbuilding, greenhouse built for self-sustainability, home entertainment system by Crestron, a video surveillance security system throughout the property and 3 additional homes all included on this compound.

It looks like your "typical" multi-million dollar mansion above ground. It gets interesting when you look below ground.

Midwest Mansion Hides a 5000 Square Foot Doomsday Bunker Under It

What's the price for this kind of luxury and self-sustainability? As of this writing, $6.5 million dollars. It's not every day you can live like a Fortune 500 CEO and have a bug-out bunker if the world goes crazy.

The Illinois House that Has Everything Including Michael Myers