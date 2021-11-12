You need a place, right? You need a place that is so extravagant and "outrageous" that nothing but the most insanely expensive place will do.

You've come to the right place, err state.

That's because a home in Chicago, Illinois was just named one of the Most Outrageous Mansions For Sale Across America according to Cheapism.

Sotheby's International Realty

Why? For starters, this place is beyond expensive. Currently listed for a shade under $12M, the Beaux Arts Chicago Mansion is a wildly impressive home that fully lives up to its price tag.

Cheapism:

This Beaux Arts beauty holds 10,000 square feet of living space in this totally custom home. Thanks to the team of the distinguished Darcy Bonner, Scott Himmel, and custom home building company BGD&C, this space (which was built in 2008) feels like you've stumbled into a historic home in its prime.

It really does have that feeling of a home ripped out of time if that makes any sense.

Sited on an extraordinary priceless corner lot in Chicago's finest neighborhood, this ultimate home of 120 plus linear feet of exterior limestone, clad facade, and completely custom mahogany triple hung windows, bathes the entire interior with natural light unlike almost any home in the Gold Coast! The beautifully executed Beaux-Arts architecture, replete with the most stately of presences and authentic detailing, stands proudly as if it had occupied this site since Chicago's Golden years of the 1920s.

I feel like I really need to see this place in person. Then again, there's no chance I could afford this home.

Since I won't be able to even make an appointment, I guess I should be glad there's a virtual tour of the mansion.

See it for yourself.