Is Illinois’ Most Expensive Home On The Market Really Worth $18M?

Hear me out. I know good and well someone out there has $18M just burning a hole in their pocket... and that person is not me.

With houses being put on the market left and right, I don't doubt buyers are ready to outbid each other to live in the nicest and safest neighborhoods in their town. Well, this mansion in Chicago definitely is one-of-a-kind and might be a little harder to sell once you hear the listing price.

$18,750,000. Yup, if you have that kinda money and reallllly want a mansion that has possibly everything you could ask for - including 13 bathrooms, then fork it over!

ILLINOIS' MOST EXPENSIVE HOME ON THE MARKET

Is it truly worth the price of $18M? You decide!

This mansion has 20,000 square feet of living space... for a single family residence. I live in a 1,200 square foot apartment with my boyfriend and that's already too much space for the two of us! This home is located at 3 W Burton Pl, Chicago, IL 60610.

That being said, there are 6 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, game room, kitchen, basement, exercise room, walk-in closet, office, dining room, family room, home cinema, full gym, and even a library. Let me show you the office!

That starry carpet makes it feel like we're walking around in the White House! I've never seen anything like that before, must be because I've never stepped foot in an $18M home.

There's also a winding staircase that you can look straight up into and it takes you directly to heaven. Well, not exactly. It just takes you to the other floors. With so many steps, I guarantee that's a workout in itself. Orrrr, you can take the elevator!

Now, let's take a look at the rest of the home. There's a lot to see with the amount of space that was built in this home. Again, I can't imagine a single family living here! I say it's not worth the price based on the photos, but maybe you'll think different.

A LOOK INSIDE ILLINOIS' MOST EXPENSIVE HOME FOR SALE

