The concept for Carvana may seem like a great idea but it has been problematic for many car buyers since the giant vehicular vending machines have popped up in Illinois.

What is Carvana?

Carvana is a company that provides used vehicles to consumers through its website. The way it works is you shop for your vehicle on their site and either have it delivered to your home or you drive to the nearest "vending machine" to pick up your new-to-you vehicle.

If the buyer opts to pick up their purchase in person they are sent a giant token in the mail, because of course it has to be mega-sized.

The vending machine process actually looks pretty cool.

The idea of not dealing with a car salesperson or waiting at the dealership seems like a novel idea but, for some, it's been nothing but problems.

This young woman experienced firsthand what has led to Carvana being told to stop selling vehicles in Illinois.

I can’t drive my car because the temporary plates are expired and now I have a carvana rep telling me I have to pay for new temporary plates while I wait.

Google Street View, Canva Google Street View, Canva loading...

After reading her entire complaint, you'll understand her initial awesome experience quickly turned into a nightmare. This is only one example of problems with Carvana's service.

The Illinois Secretary of State Police has received enough complaints to suspend Carvana's dealership license in the state, according to Automotive News.

As of May 10, the company's Illinois license was suspended "because the company failed to properly transfer titles for vehicles it sold and misused issuing out-of-state temporary registration permits."

There is no exact date as to when Carvana's dealership license in Illinois will be reinstated.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

