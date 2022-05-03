Outrageous Limousine Jet Car For Sale In Illinois For $3.79M, Most Expensive Car In America

Samuel, Jidd Motors Mitsubishi, Barcroft Cars via YouTube, Canva

I found the most eye-catching vehicle for sale in all of Illinois. It's a custom-made limousine jet with a $5 million value. The frame is from an actual Learjet fuselage.

It's 42 feet long, stands 11ft 6” tall, 8ft wide, and weighs 12,000 lbs. The vehicle comes from a multitude of different vehicles. Most of the suspension came from a 1-ton pickup truck, some of the lights came from a Jeep, and tires from Diablo. Everything on the inside is custom-made and it comes with really knows mileage.

Check out the photos and then, if you're interested, you'll find out where to bad this bad boy (or girl). Also, the cost is no longer $5,000,000.

Outrageous Limousine Jet Car For Sale In Illinois For $5 Mil

Wait until you see inside this incredible one-of-a-kind vehicle.

Here's a video tour with even more details about this outrageous limousine.

The price? $3,799,999. You can find it at Jidd Motors Mitsubishi in Des Plaines, Illinois, and on Marketplace.

