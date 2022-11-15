You better watch out, Santa is on his way in his big ol' sleigh to drink and celebrate at this immersive winter wonderland experience in Chicago this November.

If you love Christmas, the feeling of the jolly Holidays, and drinking alongside Santa himself, you are in for a real treat at Santa Baby Bar!

SANTA BABY BAR - Chicago's BEST Christmas Pop-Up Experience

At this multi-level experience, you can capture endless memories that will truly last a lifetime. From the photo opportunities, to the food and drinks, and meeting Santa's elves, you will have an unforgettable time.

Let me take you through everything Santa Baby Bar has to offer.

You can walk through their Holiday Photo Op Experience on their second floor and rooftop! There are over 15 stations you can make a stop at to make your friends jealous.

After getting your photoshoots in, make your way to the Christmas bar!

You can enjoy all different varieties of drinks and even consume this monster cup of hot chocolate with friends... or all by yourself.

YUM! This shake looks scrumptious.

Get our free mobile app

The weather outside might be frightful, but the drinks at Santa Baby Bar are sooooo delightful. You can't pass up these Instagram-worthy desserts either!

GIANT PRETZEL ANYBODY?

This is what I'm talkin' about!!! It's not considered an experience unless you get the massive pretzel while you're there.

This could be the perfect place to take that special someone in your life.

Who knows, you might go there in a relationship and leave with a ring on your finger. Easily a hotspot for a gorgeous proposal if you ask me!

Whether you go with friends, family, or maybe just your kids, you are bound to have a jolly good time! There is something here for everybody in your party.

Make sure to pay a visit to the man himself, Santa! Maybe he'll put you on his nice list..

You can find Santa Baby Bar at 3505 N Clark St, Chicago. They'll be open for one day only on Thursday, November 17th! Make your reservations here.

LOOK: Inside One of Illinois' Most Over-the-Top Christmas-Themed Bars Check out Santa Baby Bar in Chicago, Illinois