Have you ever felt that you needed a lair? You know, a place where all of your wildest superhero dreams could finally be realized?

If you live in Illinois you won't have to go too far in order to find a place to become the next (or first) Batman in the Chicago area.

I know you're thinking I'm being a tad hyperbolic, but the listing even mentions the room as a place to plan your next superhero outing.

Realtor:

Are you looking to own something unique that transcends the ordinary? Then you simply must see this unparalleled for miles home with truly one-of-a kind feature that Batman & James Bond would be jealous of. Expended & throughly redesigned by its inventive owner brick ranch with secret underground tunnel leading from main house to 900 square foot room built under its oversized garage. Ideal place for in-home office, workshop, hobby room or storage (for Batman gadgets or Spy-gear?)

Besides the awesome idea of having your very own lair, (I mean, this is man cave defined, right?) the house comes complete with four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

That means there's plenty of room in the house to layout out your superhero costumes.

Oh, you need a spot for your Batmobile, too. That's good, there's a two-car garage, which means you'll also have room for your batcycle.

However, the price tag needs you to be more Bruce Wayne than Batman if you know what I mean.

The home, located at 8950 South 84th Avenue in Hickory Hills is listed at $549,873. A peculiar price, but then again this place has a lair, so nothing should surprise you.

Take a look inside the lair below.

