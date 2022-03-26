Wisconsin's home for sale is a stunner for a bunch of different reasons.

So I was taking a look at the listings of homes for sale in the entire state of Wisconsin.

This was the second most expensive property available with the first being a 250-acre lot of land in Sturtevant. No home though.

Then I saw this house in Lake Geneva. A six-bed, ten-and-a-half-bath home is listed for just over $20,000,000.

At first glance, the picture you see on realtor.com, I thought it was a misprint. Like, I needed to see if I was missing a few zeroes.

It wasn't, I feel the picture doesn't do the home any justice. Maybe it's to show just how much land you get along with the purchase. There are only 22 pictures of the home too. If you took one of every bedroom and bathroom you'd have 17 just to start. Most incredibly expensive homes like this one have 80-100 different photos.

Anyway, the home, located at W3415 Snake Road in Lake Geneva has plenty of acreage. To be exact, the listing mentions the 12,396 square foot house sits on 20.52 acres. There's also a six-car garage on the property.

Here's the deal though. It's been on the market for a minute. Like over a year, which is strange considering the housing market has been insanely good for sellers the past 12 months.

The house was listed at just over $20M in February of 2021 and the price has yet to be adjusted. You gotta give the seller credit for believing that the house is worth that monster of a pricetag.

That said, it's plenty of house and plenty of land but is it worth $20M? That's up to you. Take a look inside this place.

Wisconsin's Most Expensive Home for Sale Take a look inside Wisconsin's most expensive home for sale.