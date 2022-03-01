Is There a Tree Growing Inside This $1M Illinois Home for Sale?

So many questions regarding this home for sale.

First and foremost, "Why is there a giant tree branch in that bedroom?"

Second, "Is it real, can it be cut down, or just jutting through the wall?"

I mean, what the heck?

Other than that, this home is astounding. It looks absolutely incredible and the kind of home that anyone would be glad to own.

On the other hand, eventually, you'll have to do something with the tree branch.

It's so wildly misplaced, it almost seems like it's there to get people talking which if that's the case, bravo, you got me.

Scroll through the pics and tell me there are other odd design choices that kind of tip you off to the weirdness inside the house.

As far as I've seen, the answer is "no." So why is there a bedroom that also doubles as a "treehouse?"

Overall, the home has four bedrooms, five baths and is listed at $1.17M on Zillow.

Zillow:

This is a one-of-a-kind find in Naperville. This 1998 rebuild has been renovated over the last 3 years with attention to every detail.

It truly is gorgeous and if it was offered up I would take it immediately.

It's just the tree branch. I can't get over it. Why is it there and how did it get there? How do you get around it? How much does it weigh?

Last question: Does it come with the house? I'll take the kitchen, the bathrooms, the walk-in closet. You take the tree branch.

Take a look inside the house below.

