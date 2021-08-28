An Instagram account got turned into a TV show.

If that's not the most 2021 thing you could ever read, I dare you to find something else.

Anyway, the ultra-popular Cheap Old Houses Instagram is run by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein.

Apparently, they like to find old houses that are cheap and post pictures of them on their Instagram account.

1.7 million followers later and the couple now has a show called Cheap Old Houses on HGTV and get this, one of their first episodes features an abandoned but for sale schoolhouse in Illinois.

You'll find this schoolhouse in Paxton, Illinois, about two and a half hours southeast of Rockford.

Cheap Old Houses on Instagram:

It’s STILL for sale by owner, and he’s hoping to find a buyer who will appreciate its history and restore it.

Zillow

This isn't the first time the old schoolhouse was featured on the internet. Old Houses Under $50K ran a story about it at the end of March 2020.

Although it is not livable and needs a complete rehabilitation, the school deserves to be saved. The owner has reduced the price substantially since putting it on the market in March of 2018.

Someone commented on the Old Houses story saying "This looks like it would be a tremendous place for a B&B" and "I would imagine this building could be a mixed-use building as well. Given some renovations, (namely handicap accessibility) this would make for a Community Arts Center."

Zillow

According to the Cheap Old Houses Instagram the place is listed at $42,000. However, Zillow has it "off the market" but "Zestimate'd" at $448,900. Either way, if the $40K tag is true, this old schoolhouse seems like it is priced to move, and considering the exposure it just got on HGTV, it won't be on the market for long.