Huge Home With the Largest Residential Pool in Illinois is For Sale

If you're interested in buying this home, it means you really, really want to live that resort lifestyle.

Personally, I think owning a place like this would be great. It would feel like you're permanently on vacation.

That is until you realize you're the one who is in charge of making sure the pool is always clean. It's a ton easier when you can just rely on someone else to do it, but anyway, we're just dreaming here.

The house is kind of like a dream though. The overview of the property for sale mentions the current owners dumped $7.5M into the home, and you know what, you can totally see where they spent their money.

Redfin:

Imagine a setting of unbridled beauty on 4.5 acres of secluded, wooded splendor approximately 40 minutes from Chicago. Nestled prominently down a long, winding drive and past private hand forged gates, this CUSTOM 15,000 sq. ft residence is a true masterpiece in design. AWE INSPIRING architectural facade highlighted by limestone and stone will transcend the ages. Rich in detail and timeless in design, this home wows at every turn.

That's not all though, this 15,000 square foot monster of a crib also features five bedrooms and a whopping eight bathrooms.

I always wondered why some homes have more bathrooms than bedrooms. I just thought it never made sense, especially when you have a pool.

Never mind that bit. I forgot I'd have to clean my own pool. Eight bathrooms are just fine.

By the way, the home is listed at $5.49M and is located at 13360 West 167th Street in Homer Glen.

Look below to take a peek inside this massive home.

Big $5M Home for Sale Features the Largest Residential Pool in Illinois When looking for a home with a pool, a really big pool, you can't do any better than this one in Homer Glen, Illinois.