Do you love swimming, mini-golf and movies? If you can say yes to all of those, I found a place in Illinois that includes an indoor pool, putting green and huge theater and you can stay there if you want.

This unique home is packed with fun options. Wanna swim with neon lights? You can do that hear while your friends/family relax in hammocks and/or practice their putting stroke or watch a movie. It's an Airbnb in Virdin, Illinois. See the pics for yourself.

See Inside a Wild Illinois Home with Indoor Pool, Golf & Theater

With all these amenities, staying at this place isn't free as you might imagine. The nightly cost as of this writing is a whopping $400 according to Airbnb, but that's a lot of entertainment options for your dollar.

If this checks all your boxes for fun and you have a few dollars to spare, you can check out the full Airbnb listing which has a lot more pics, details and availability.