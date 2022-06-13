Whatever You Do, Don’t Look at the Shape of This Missouri Pool

I would like to have a conversation with the designer of this Missouri pool. It's getting a lot of attention because of...well, it's complicated. Let's just say that you really shouldn't look at the shape of this pool in Cape Girardeau.

This all began with a Facebook share by Zillow Gone Wild earlier today. It's 3681 County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. I found a number of pictures shared on Realtor to see why everyone is up in arms about this property. It's all centered around that pool. Behold it for yourself.

Don't Look at the Shape of This Missouri Pool in Cape Girardeau

According to Zillow, this is a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate that is gorgeous. I'm not sure what all the fuss is about regarding that pool. The person who designed it was obviously a fan of...squash or maybe zucchini. Realtor.com has this nice home listed at $1,295,000 which isn't bad at all if you love...um...unique, yes, that's the word I'm looking for. Unique swimming pool options.

Why everyone is up in arms over a vegetable-shaped pool, I'll never know.

