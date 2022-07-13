It's not easy to be near the Lake of the Ozarks part of Missouri without being in the middle of a bunch of tourist things. One home achieved that goal by hiding itself deep in the Missouri woods while remaining within 5 minutes of shopping.

I found this interesting Missouri property first on YouTube which led me to a listing on Realtor. It's 21 Winston Lane in Kaiser, Missouri. That's a small town near Osage Beach located just to the southeast. Oh, and it's got a trampoline in the basement, too.

There's a Half-Million Dollar House Hidden in the Missouri Woods

One of the agents gave a video walkthrough of this hidden Missouri home.

The current cost of being this close to Lake of the Ozarks without living in the middle of tourists is currently $519,900 as of this writing. There are a lot more pictures, updates and information on the full Realtor listing.

