Take a Look Inside This Beautiful Illinois Mansion Just Left to Rot

I'll never understand why you would go through all the trouble of building something so huge, so massive, and so costly and just leaving it behind.

I've learned over the past couple of years it seems to happen more often than you think.

And again, I'm left trying to figure out "Why?"

decayingmidwest via YouTube decayingmidwest via YouTube loading...

The crew at Decaying Midwest on YouTube seem to have a never-ending supply of abandoned buildings, most of which are in Illinois, to fill up their channel.

This most recent video is kind of a stunner though. It's not your typical abandoned home.

That's because this place seems to have never been lived in. Actually, I'm almost certain no one has lived in the entire neighborhood.

While touring the monstrous mansion, it looks like it was either left unfinished or gutted. The person narrating the video mentioned that most of the stuff has been taken out but with so many rooms featuring subfloor, it leads me to believe the contractors packed up and left.

I wonder what's that like? You spend weeks and/or months coming to the same place working on something that's going to be absolutely gorgeous, and then one day, it's over.

You leave and the home is left unfinished forever.

Here's the weirdest thing about the entire neighborhood, despite the lack of residents, someone is taking care of the lawn. That's not all, bushes are cut back and mulch has been laid out. Who's doing that and why? So many questions.

