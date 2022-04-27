Inside an Abandoned Illinois Pillsbury Factory about to be Reborn

Exploring abandoned places is very popular these days and I've shared many with you. However, this is the first time I can show you what was found inside one of these decaying structures with news that it's about to be reborn. That is the case for a now-empty Pillsbury factory in Springfield, Illinois.

Explore with Rick did a very recent walkthrough of the remnants of the old Pillsbury factory in Springfield with these details on their YouTube share:

Here we are The old Pillsbury factory or whatever's left of it. A place where it seems more like a wasteland than a historic building. Over time mother nature really took a toll on this place. Leaving behind rusted mental, cracking cement, and enormous towers to crumble.

What they say is true, however I have good news for this location. More on that in a little bit. First, check out their exploration of this old factory including the lab where many food experiments happened back in the day.

Now, for the good news. Newschannel 20 shared details of a local group that has all the legal hurdles out of the way and are about to acquire this old factory. Mayor Jim Langfelder told them there has been a lot of that part of town redeveloped and the plans to make the old Pillsbury factory into something functional again looks like it has the full green light.

They also shared that this was a Pillsbury factory from the 1930's through the 1990's and was eventually sold and operated by Cargill until around 2001 when it finally shut down.

Looks like this is one abandoned place that will actually see a rebirth. Let's hope this trend of turning these decaying structures into positive areas continues.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

