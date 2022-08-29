Video Store Closed 20 Years Ago is Like Finding a Time Machine

I have come to accept that the age of video rental stores has come and gone. However, that does not eliminate my desire to remain nostalgic about that part of our entertainment past. Thanks to a new video share, you can look back at a video store that has been closed for 20 years that appears frozen in time with all the movies still in it.

I saw this trending on Digg this week and it's quite an experience. The story behind this small town mom and pop video store was it opened in 1978 and remained in operation until the early 2000's. Dark Exploration Films on YouTube had this to say about this retro video hangout:

Along a road in your neighborhood is a building that once brought joy and excitement to any weekend. This video rental store opened in 1978 and served the community with movies and music for three decades. In the beginning of the 2000s the store faced some tough times and had to shut down. Left behind is an entire catalog of movies left on the shelves and the doors locked

I remember walking through doors like this like it was yesterday.

Even the old computer on the desk where the employees would check in (and out) the rented movies is a throwback.

Look at the gumball machines and the Shallow Hal poster at the back of the store. I remember when that was new.

Here's the kicker. The town won't let anyone in the building or allow it to be torn down. I love that. It's clear they understand the community's affection for this store from a bygone era.

