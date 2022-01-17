Inside Bum’s Castle in Illinois, Empty for Over 50 Years

It's a landmark building in Harvey, Illinois even though it hasn't been functional for many decades. Now, you can see what remains inside of what is known as Bum's Castle which used to be a vital building for the railroad.

This is the most recent exploration of Bum's Castle I can find. A young urban explorer provides a look around and inside of this interesting Illinois railroad history.

As Davey mentioned, the building appears to be somewhat unstable after all these years of being abandoned.

Drone views show the outside of Bum's Castle remains more or less intact though.

Pantagraph shared an interesting story about Bum's Castle and its connection to an artist who gained some fame with a painting of the structure. In their story, they mentioned how this grain elevator had been built two times previous to its current form. The first two times it was constructed of wood, but burned to the ground both times. That led to this stone building which has stood the test of time (literally) for almost 100 years now.

The days of its functionality as a grain elevator are long past and now it's just a shadow overlooking the nearby railroad. But, it used to be a vital railroad location before it became the vacant landmark that it is today.

