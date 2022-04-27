This Midwest Garage Burnt Down with a Limo and Lamborghini Inside

It's never a good thing when a building burns down. The best case scenario is no people are hurt as stuff can always be replaced. However, one Midwest building burnt down and the "stuff" was very unique including a limousine and a Lamborghini kit car.

Based on the new video share, this garage was located in Gary, Indiana. Here's what the urban explorers found inside:

This was one of the coolest abandoned spots with an abandoned Lambo (kit car) and a few limousines in Gary, Indiana. Sadly, the location was completely destroyed in a fire.

It's worth noting that a Lamborghini kit car is nothing to sneeze at. Quite a pricey model car to assemble yourself.

For fun, I did some research to see how much a Lamborghini kit car cost and the closest I could find was a website called Lamborghini Replica. The chassis alone on their site costs $15,000. Add any kind of engine and wheels to that and you're easily gonna be in "I can't come close to affording that" territory. The website Complex estimates a replica Lambo would run you at least $40,000. Like I said, above my pay grade.

When you consider there was also a limousine destroyed in that garage along with a party bus and suburban vehicles, that would not have been a fun conversation with the insurance agent.

