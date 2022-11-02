If there's a puddle of drool under this, I am the one to blame. It's not really my fault though. It's a St. Louis mansion I found that's filled with Lamborghinis. You might just drool, too.

Thank you Steven Dennis on Twitter for distracting me with this incredible St. Louis estate.

The physical address is 1705 N Woodlawn Ave in St. Louis, Missouri and it's a car lover's daydream.

See Inside a St. Louis Mansion That's Filled with Lamborghinis

Nobody rides for free so if you're thinking this place is made for you, be prepared to hand over at least $15 million as of this writing according to Realtor.com. The best car I've ever owned was a 1982 Firebird. I doubt the cars in this St. Louis place would even acknowledge my classic car even exists. I'd like to drive it by and see if they can teach my car some new tricks though.