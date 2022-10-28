Massive Illinois House On The Market For Only $20K

You'll be hard pressed to find a property that boasts 8 bedrooms with a selling price of less than $3K a bedroom, but that's just what you'll find on Kishwaukee St. in Rockford just a few blocks south of downtown Rockford.

The property at 409 Kishwaukee St in Rockford, Illinois is being listed on Zillow for $19,900.

Just for comparison, here is a list of 10 brand new cars you can get for under twenty thousand dollars. There are some pretty nice ones in there.

The details on the house are scarce but some are notable:

Built in 1900 (not THE 1900s, 1900)

Multifamily

8 Bedrooms

2(!) Bathrooms

4 Parking Spaces

Full Basement, Unfinished

10,454 sq ft.

So, what else are you getting for the 20K? Let's take a look.

You get a "definitely not haunted" 2-story home with boarded up windows and a huge possibly dead tree that may or may not be needed to be removed.

Let's go inside.

What do you suppose this room was used for? That's a very odd cabinet set up on the left side of the room. Floors actually look decent, save for the missing chunk at the bottom of the picture. A moderately handy person could probably turn this room around in a weekend.

Dining room? Maybe. If you can not look at the peeling wallpaper and the stained carpet, the open floor plan is kind of nice. Notice the very odd decision to shrink the other doorway on the left down to a standard door. Interesting.

We might have our first significant picture of water damage. That will have to get looked at. Otherwise, remove the carpet, paint the walls, get rid of the impossibly rusted blinds, and you might have a nice, sunny sitting room.

Now we get to the colorful portion of the house. This would be called the "red room." It looks like someone may have just painted over wallpaper, which in my very uneducated opinion, sounds like the not correct way to do it. Anyway, this looks like one of the 8 bedrooms. You will also have to install your own door.

Our first look at one of the two bathrooms is definitely a shocking one. The off putting shade of green contrasts nicely with the scum around the toilet. It looks like there might be a window that is boarded up on the far wall that would afford some natural light. The bathtub/shower situation looks to be currently unusable. The hot water tap also looks non-functional. Truly a one of a kind space.

What are the odds that this room has ever seen a bed frame? It's 0 right? Carpet removal will be a top priority for the next owners.

This massive property has an unsurprisingly small and useless kitchen. It appears as though you'll be getting a kitchen sink. You're on the hook for a refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave and anything else you might need to cook food.

It's amazing how much nicer these rooms look when the carpeting is removed? Is this on the ground or second floor? Who knows, until you get the windows replaced, everything feels subterranean.

Another bedroom? Nice closed space and what looks like a window that's actually not boarded up.

This is the other angle from the room two pictures up and it might be the nicest so far. There's an odd stain on the hardwood but that can be buffed out. Take a look at the artwork that comes with the house!!! That massive portrait of a panther's eye might be worth the 20K all by itself.

It looks like this was going to be a blue room for the previous owners before life got in the way. Another room with actual windows where just some carpet removal will vastly improve the space.

The color scheme continues to be vibrant with the purple room. You might want to get some new window dressings, and as always set fire to the carpet.

The second of the two bathrooms is significantly cleaner and might actually come with a flat screen television. Which is completely wild. What's around the corner? A toilet? A murderer? You'll have to schedule an appointment to find out.

A decent sized lot with a lawn that could use some work. Or leave it as is and don't ever have to worry about mowing the lawn. That's up to you.

Also notice that the house comes with two large stumps for casual sitting. Very nice.

But wait there's more. Maybe you didn't want the dilapidated single family home right next door. Well, that's too bad because that is included. Also included is the profane graffiti on the back of the house. You'll get that for free.

Multiple crimes have been committed in that house.

Probably even a few felonies.

Not sold yet? Are you a little bit of a health nut? Well, you're in luck because this house happens to live in a very walkable community. You'll be able to get out and take some great daily strolls. It even says it on the website.

If it looks tempting but think the price might drop even lower, you might be right. The price has been cut in half since April, maybe you can grab it for 10K by Thanksgiving.

This space has potential. I can definitely see the guys from Old School moving in and taking over the neighborhood. It's not in a horrible location, it's not great, but you can find worse around town. A short walk to downtown. It has potential, just looking for the right owners.

