Donating blood is one of the most simple, yet effective ways to give back. It requires no real financial investment, aside from maybe a couple of gallons of gas to get to the donation site, and yet it can have a massive impact.

It Is Literally Life-Saving

Donating blood is literally a selfless act. It takes such a small investment of your personal time yet it can literally be life-saving and life-changing for the person, and families on the receiving end of your donation.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes

We have all heard the expression that not all heroes wear capes, and it's true. Blood donors may not wear capes (although we totally support you if you want to wear one!) but they definitely are exhibiting an act of heroism when they sit down to donate a pint.

Indiana Realtors Rallying Together

Realtors all across the state of Indiana are rallying their time, talents, and social media marketing skills to help collect as many blood donations as they can in an effort to give back to the communities that they serve. They will be hosting blood donation events across the Hoosier State from August 22nd through 26th, 2022.

Where to Give in Evansville

Locally in Evansville, members of the Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Indiana National Guard Armory and in conjunction with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana.

Make Your Appointment Now

Currently, there are a number of donation appointments available for both whole blood and double red cells. To book your donation appointment for the Indiana Realtor Blood Drive, you can visit Donate.Indiana.Versit.org.