The new year is underway. If one of your resolutions is a bigger commitment to helping those who need it, there's no better way than giving the gift of life with a blood donation during the New Year, New Life Donorama at Eastland Mall with the American Red Cross.

2023 New Year, New Life Donorama Returns to Eastland Mall on January 5th

With the worst of the COVID pandemic behind us, the New Year, New Life Donorama returns to Eastland Mall for the first time since just before the pandemic started in January 2020 and will return to the commons area just past the Food Court near the Dillard's wing of the Mall. The Donorama will run from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM that day.

How to Schedule a Blood Donation Appointment with the Red Cross

Appointments are required in advance, and are super easy to set up in one of the following three ways:

The Red Cross Blood Donor App

RedCrossBlood.org

Calling 1-800-RED-CROSS

If you choose to book your appointment through the app or the website, use the sponsor code, DONORAMA, to make sure you're booking a spot for the New Year, New Life Drive.

The drive will also feature lessons on how to perform hands-only CPR along with free smoke alarm sign-ups.

Red Cross in Desperate Need for Blood Donations

Donations during the winter months are typically down especially around the holidays as most people are busy shopping for gifts and preparing for holiday get-togethers. So, if it's been a while since you've made a donation, the New Year, New Life Donorama will be the perfect opportunity to correct that.

Make your appointment now, and get ready to roll up your sleeve on January 5th at Eastland Mall.

