McCutchanville Fire Dept. Hosting Blood Drive Saturday, August 1
If there is one fire department that is always doing something for the community, it's the McCutchanville Fire Department. From the annual Jeremy Tighe Chili Day, Open House events, and taking calls 24/7 they certainly stay busy.
Another way the department is giving back to the community, is their annual blood drive. They've partnered with several other first responding agencies to collect blood donations at Station 5 on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Last year's drive was a huge success, with 70 pints collected. This year each donation will have the COVID-19 antibody testing done. You will have the results 3-5 days after you donate. Just click the button below to register.
Saturday, August 1, 2020
8:00 A.M - 1:00 P.M.
McCutchanville Fire Department - Station #5
9219 Petersburg Road
Evansville, IN 47725
General Requirements to Donate Blood:
- Donation frequency: Every 56 days
- You must be in good health and feeling well**
- You must be at least 16 years old in most states
- You must weigh at least 110 lbs
