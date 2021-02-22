In 2012, Firefighter/EMT Jeremy R. Tighe lost his life, during a run with the McCutchanville Fire Department. In honor of firefighter Tighe, the department traditionally hosts a memorial event in his name every year on the weekend closest to the anniversary.

This year, the department has decided to move the event to Saturday, March 6, 2021. It's 'almost' refreshing to report that the event has been moved because of the snow and ice, and not COVID-19.

Each year the department sells chili to raise money for charity. The proceeds from this event go into the J.T. Fund, which helps other First Responders who are battling a fight of their own. The 'Award Winning' chili, prepared by firefighters, will be $10 for 1/2 gallon or $20 for a gallon.

This will be a drive-through event from 12:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M.

