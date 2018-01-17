American Red Cross Calling for Immediate Need of Donations

With the sever winter weather that has impacted a large portion of the country, comes a an increase in need for blood donations. According to the American Red Cross, there were more than 200 blood drives that had to be cancelled because of inclement winter weather. Not only that, but because of the holidays and recent outbreak of illness across the country, the American Red Cross collected 28,000 fewer donations in the months of November and December 2017.

Kat Mykals

If you've been thinking about donating, now is the time! Not only is there a national shortage but January is also National Blood Donor Month!

You can donate at Deaconess Hospital on January 24th from 9am - 1pm at their location at 600 Mary Street in Evansville. You can also donate at the Evansville Blood Donation Center located on Stockwell Road anytime and at Good Shepherd Catholic Church/School on January 28th from 8am - 12noon. Give the gift of life!