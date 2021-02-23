Blood Donation Need At Critical Level After Severe Winter Weather

The severe (and unusual for many parts of the country) winter weather has created a critical need for blood donations. In fact, here in the River Valley Blood Services Region which includes Central Kentucky and Southern Indiana the weather caused the cancellation of over 25 drives and resulted in the loss of over 700 blood and platelet donations being collected.

That's a staggering number and that is just here in the Central Kentucky/Southern Indiana area. That doesn't take into account the cancellations and uncollected donations missed all across the country after last week's severe winter weather that stretched across the entire United States. Because thousands of people rely on lifesaving blood donations each and every day, the loss of those missed donations is staggering and potentially devastating.

According to a press release from the Amercian Red Cross, to help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A list of upcoming drive locations, dates and times can be found below.

American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532 2/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714 2/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 2/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. 3/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 3/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 3/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 3/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. 3/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Christian Fellowship Church, 4100 Millersburg Road Evansville, IN 47725 3/7/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Daviess County Sheriff's Department, 101 NE 4th St. Washington, IN 47501 3/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527 3/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Elberfeld Elementary, 45 S Fifth St. Elberfeld, IN 47613 3/5/2021: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714 2/22/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 2/23/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 2/24/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. 2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. 3/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/3/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. 3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. 3/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/10/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. 3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. 3/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m. 3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. Evansville Fraternal Order of Police, 801 Court St. Evansville, IN 47708 3/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Faith Free Will Baptist Church, 303 North 5th St. Chandler, IN 47610 3/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park Blvd. Newburgh, IN 47630 3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Gibson General Hospital, 1808 Sherman Drive Princeton, IN 47670 3/5/2021: noon - 4 p.m. GRADD, 300 Gradd Way Owensboro, KY 42301 2/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Holy Family Cathoic Church, 950 E. Church Ave. Jasper, IN 47549 3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670 3/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Oakland City Community Center, 1210 West Morton St. Oakland City, IN 47660 3/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Perry County Memorial, 331 Main St. Tell City, IN 47586 2/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Poseyville Community Center, 60 N. Church St. Poseyville, IN 47633 2/24/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus, IN 47579 3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Schergens Center, 1235 31st St. Tell City, IN 47586 3/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road Evansville, IN 47720 2/28/2021: 8 a.m. – noon St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 180 North Holiday Blvd. Santa Claus, IN 47579 3/14/2021: 8 a.m. - noon St. Paul Lutheran Church, 556 W. Haysville Road Jasper, IN 47546 3/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Tell City, 8480 Dauby Lane Tell City, IN 47586 3/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Trinity Assembly of God, 440 Airline Road Morganfield, KY 42437 2/23/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

If you're curious if the Red Cross is testing for Covid-19 antibodies and what that could potentially mean for you, keep reading.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

If you've never donated before, now is the time. If you have donated before but it's been a while, now is the time. Again, you can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or you can enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa enabled device.

