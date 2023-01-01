Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire

As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.

Hazy Shade of Winter

We were on Evansville's Eastside for most of the afternoon, and the sky looked like we were on a scary movie set. We could see the smoke getting darker and thicker. You could hardly tell what was the cloud cover and what was from the fire.

What Buildings Burned?

Evansville Fire Division Fire Chief Mike Larson addressed the media and said the call came in around 10:30 AM Saturday, December 31, 2022. The 4-alarm fire involves an estimated 260,000 square feet building at 1421 N Garvin St, Evansville, IN 47711. This is only one-half of a mile from Bosse Field.

Off-duty Fire Fighters were bussed from Bosse Field to the scene for extra help.

Incredible Video from Evansville Aerial 11:47 AM

In this video that was taken by Evansville Aerial about an hour and forty minutes after the fire began, you can easily see the scope of the flames, smoke, and damage.

All Hands on Deck

At least 14 Fire departments from surrounding counties have been assisting EFD. They have also helped on other calls in Evansville because 9-1-1 doesn't stop ringing just because all off-duty were at the warehouse fire.

Tri-State Recovery and Towing - They were able to move semis that were very close to the fire scene. These trailers have some sort of plastic in them that would have made this fire even more dangerous.

American Red Cross - The Red Cross is providing relief for first responders. This is a great time to go ahead and sign up to donate blood at the Blood Drive Donorama Thursday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m RedCrossBlood.org

Evansville Police Department has roads blocked in the area.

Chick Fil A & Mission BBQ have been providing meals as well.

CenterPoint Energy has had the power shut off in the area, for safety.

Video from Media Partner WEHT

Video from Evansville Aerial 12:00 PM Follow Mark's Amazing Work HERE

Air Quality Update

Residents that live in the Jacobsville area can definitely smell the terrible chemical smoke. It is likely that you have some debris on your vehicle. I know that it looked like it was snowing in the area around Eastland Mall around Noon.

The Evansville Fire Department will remain on the scene of today’s large warehouse fire extinguishing hot spots for the next couple of days. As we continue this activity and given cloud cover and other weather conditions, a noticeable amount of smoke is likely to remain in the area. This smoke is not healthy to breathe. Residents living near the smoke, especially those with respiratory issues, should make sure doors and windows are properly sealed.

