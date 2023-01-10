How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered

Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire.

What Buildings Burned?

Evansville Fire Division Fire Chief Mike Larson addressed the media and said the call came in around 10:30 AM Saturday, December 31, 2022. The 4-alarm fire involves an estimated 260,000 square feet building at 1421 N Garvin St, Evansville, IN 47711. This is only one-half of a mile from Bosse Field.

Cause of Fire

After a 9-day investigation, the officials have revealed that the fire was caused by an electrical accident.

What is The ATF?

If you aren't familiar with the different Federal agencies, you might not know what the letters ATF stand for or what the agency does. I kind of thought that I knew what it was, but after some research, I realized that I really didn't know the scope of the ATF.

The federal agency that is primarily responsible for administering and enforcing the criminal and regulatory provisions of the Federal laws pertaining to destructive devices (bombs), explosives, and arson. Over nearly 40 years, ATF has developed scientifically proven investigative capabilities, expertise, and resources that have positioned ATF as the Nation’s primary source for explosives and fire investigative knowledge and assistance.

The National Response Team was most recently deployed to Indiana in October 2022 for a 4-alarm warehouse fire at 119 N. Morton Ave. in Evansville. That fire investigation is still ongoing.

Evansville Aerial Captures Heartbreaking Photos of December 31, 2022 4-Alarm Fire Mark with Evansville Aerial Photography was able to capture some very 'In the moment' Photographs of the December 31, 2022, warehouse fire at 1421 N Garvin St, Evansville, IN 47711. Follow his Facebook page for more amazing photos and drone footage of our beautiful city.

Responding Agencies:

The National Response Team,

ATF special agents from the Indianapolis Offices of the Columbus Field Division

Evansville Fire Department

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office

Evansville Police Department

