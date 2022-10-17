BREAKING: Large Warehouse Fire in Evansville – Several Roads Closed Including Parts of the Lloyd
Every firefighter in the Evansville, Indiana area is on the scene of an enormous warehouse fire. The call came in at 4:40 AM. This fire quickly spread to nearby areas, causing grass fires. Morton Warehouses at 119 N. Morton is where this multiple-alarm fire began.
Roads Closed as of 6:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: all roads are being closed around the commercial structure. Off-ramp is CLOSED at Division and the Lloyd. Avoid the area
The Latest From Evansville Watch
Here is a live cam video showing how high the flames are.
Callers Reporting
Sara said that she could literally feel the heat from the fire in her car.
We had another caller describe the flames from the Lloyd.
Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse.
Evansville police are also on the scene.