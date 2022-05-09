UPDATE: It is being reported that Vicky Sue White has died from the injuries she sustained from a self-inflicted gunshot wound followed by a car crash at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was 56 years old. An autopsy has been scheduled. Source: Eyewitness News 25

UPDATE: The two fugitives--Casey Cole White and Vicky Sue White (no relation)--who had led authorities on a nationwide manhunt after escaping an Alabama jail are now in custody following an accident on Highway 41 in Evansville. The vehicle in which they were traveling collided with one belonging to the U.S. Marshal's Task Force. In a press conference at the scene, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding also said that Vicky White shot herself and is in "serious" shape; Casey White is okay. Thanks to car wash security video, it's believed that both individuals have been in the area for the last six days.]

This story has been making national headlines since Friday, April 29, 2022, and a vehicle has to lead the investigation to Evansville, IN.

According to our media partner, Eyewitness News, a vehicle that may be connected to the two fugitives from Alabama had been located in Evansville. Authorities are not saying where the vehicle was found or what type of vehicle they could be in now. The U.S. Marshal's website has a timeline of how this incident has unfolded. You can see that timeline and the suspect descriptions below.

Do Not Approach The Suspects

Anyone with information on the Whites’ location is urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Suspect Descriptions

The Marshals Service said Casey is 6 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 260 pounds. He has brown hair hazel eyes and several tattoos.

Vicky Sue White

Timeline Per U.S Marshals

May 01, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail, and the location of a missing and endangered correctional officer from Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday, April, 29.

May 03, 2022 - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail and up to $5,000 for the correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape April 29 from Lauderdale County.

May 06, 2022 - U.S. Marshals investigators are in Williamson, Tennessee, today, following up on a tip after a car matching one of two fugitives from Alabama were reportedly using was found abandoned in the area. Investigators were notified around 11 p.m. Thursday of an orange 2007 Ford Edge discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.

U.S. Marshals Follow Up on Lead in Hunt for Alabama Fugitives

Reward up to $10,000 for escapee wanted for Capital Murder,

$5,000 for Correctional Officer who helped him

Source: Eyewitness News

Source: U.S. Marshal