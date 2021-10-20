Officers with the Evansville Police Department and the Indiana State Police responded to an incident in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue around 11:00 PM Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

The call was originally a report of a possible kidnapping. According to several media outlets including our media partner Eyewitness News, shots were fired by law enforcement, and the Coroner was called to the scene.

This is a developing story, and the Evansville Police Department will have a live stream news conference later today.

