Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?

Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?

If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.

We are receiving phone calls and we are aware of a loud noise in the Posey County area. We have received questions from the News Media reference a possible earthquake. After checking our official contacts, and speaking with the Posey EMA officials we have been unable to locate or confirm any activity in the Evansville area. We have checked the USI seismograph, and it does show a very slight report nearer the time in question, however the official national data does not indicate anything in our area. We will provide an update if we find any new information.

LeAnn Schmitt has a possible answer for this mystery:

Wabash mine. Taking down 2 old silos. Near Mt Carmel / Keensburg Illinois

Regan Wright Captured This Video

