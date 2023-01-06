Was the Loud Noise Around 9:00 AM in the Posey County Area an Earthquake?
Was There an Earthquake Friday Morning in Southern Indiana?
If you were in the Poseyville area this morning, there's a good chance that you heard and possibly felt a loud noise or explosion. Social media began blowing up around 9:00 AM Central time on Friday, January 6, 2023. Residents in the Southern Indiana area were reporting a loud explosion that could have been an earthquake or crash of some sort.
Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency issued a statement with the following information:
9:39 AM INFORMATION ONLY
We are receiving phone calls and we are aware of a loud noise in the Posey County area. We have received questions from the News Media reference a possible earthquake. After checking our official contacts, and speaking with the Posey EMA officials we have been unable to locate or confirm any activity in the Evansville area. We have checked the USI seismograph, and it does show a very slight report nearer the time in question, however the official national data does not indicate anything in our area. We will provide an update if we find any new information.
Get our free mobile app
LeAnn Schmitt has a possible answer for this mystery:
Wabash mine. Taking down 2 old silos. Near Mt Carmel / Keensburg Illinois
Regan Wright Captured This Video
Evansville Aerial Captures Heartbreaking Photos of December 31, 2022 4-Alarm Fire
Mark with Evansville Aerial Photography was able to capture some very 'In the moment' Photographs of the December 31, 2022, warehouse fire at 1421 N Garvin St, Evansville, IN 47711.
Follow his Facebook page for more amazing photos and drone footage of our beautiful city.
LOOK: 23 astronomical events to look out for in 2023
Stacker compiled a list of 23 astronomical events to observe in 2023 using a variety of news and scientific sources.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.