I know a lot of people that think Meteorologist Wayne Hart is well, a heartthrob. Friends, just wait until you see him in these classic television promos for WLKY in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ron Rhodes tells me that Wayne was not the biggest fan of these, but we all did things in the 80s and 90s that we regret. My Madonna performance at the Gibson County Fair comes to mind.

News Promos in the 80s Could Get Intense

This is Your 'Hart Warning'

Now, it's only fair to prepare you for what you are about to see. Keep in mind that this was produced in the 1980s. What were the 80s about - Looking cool, and keeping things cheesy.

Temperature On The Rise

I don't know who the female lead is in these promos, but she gets really dramatic when she talks about this mysterious Wayne Hart. In the first short teaser, no one knows who this Wayne Hart is.

Weather Watcher's Dream

You probably thought that I made that headline up. Nope. It is literally part of the 'You Gotta Have Hart' theme song written by Phil Copeland.

Dear Diary...

Now, in part three of this series of promos, our leading lady is having weather dreams about Wayne Hart.

'Whatta man. I'm haunted by an incredible urge. I've gotta have Hart.'

Seriously, I can't make this up. Here's a preview of the diary scene. I'm warning you, be prepared, because the song is going to get stuck in your head!

In 1989, WLKY-TV ran a series of promos for the incoming meteorologist Wayne Hart. They decided to play on his last name, and have a little fun with it.

You Gotta Have Hart

Now that you've watched 'Wayne Hart: The Mini-Series of Promos' You have that song stuck in your head don't you?

The Wayne Hart We Know and Love

Wayne has been the Chief Meteorologist for WEHT since 1993 and is now in his 33rd year as a television meteorologist. His First Warning Doppler Forecast can be seen each weekday on WEHT-Local at 4, 5, 6, & 10 pm and on Local-7 at 6:30 & 9 pm.

