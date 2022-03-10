If you have lived in The Tri-State for very long, you know how our weather can sometimes go through every season in one week. Last week we had a little taste of spring, I am ready to move on into the steady warm temperatures. Is March too early to be wishing for warm temperatures? We took our question to a weather expert, Meteorologist Ron Rhodes with WEHT.

Is March Too Early to Wish for Temperatures in the 70s and 80s?

We might feel a little spoiled after last week's weather. It is a rare treat to see temperatures in the 70s this early. If you trust the rodent forecast, you know that the groundhog predicted more winter weather for everyone.

What Does Ron Rhodes Say



Here's What Meteorologist Joe Bird Predicts for this Weekend

As of Thursday morning, Your Weather Authority is forecasting 1 to 3 inches across the Tri-state, and some of the lower amounts could be in the Evansville metro. The higher amounts closer to the 2 to 3 inch range look to be northwest and southeast of Evansville.

The snow will arrive during the afternoon, so those getting off work around the 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. timeframe in Evansville will need to be cautious. Those in Illinois will need to be more cautious around the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. timeframe. For those in Owensboro and south, the snow looks to arrive at 5 p.m. and after.

The Forecast Says WHAT?!

How does a low of 18 degrees on Friday night sound? Yuck. But hey, by Monday, our high is expected to be 60 degrees. If you don't have some sort of cold or sinus infection by Tuesday, consider yourself lucky.

