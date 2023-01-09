What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years.

See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below.

The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years, but Brad Byrd has remained behind the anchor's desk for many incredible reasons.

Awards

The National Easter Seals Society Consistent Best Telethon Host

Multiple Regional Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Associated Press, and SPJ awards

National Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Writing”

Ball State University Telecommunications Distinguished Alumnus Award

Charitable Work

Brad Byrd loves helping the community and shows it with every charity he is involved in. The first time that I met Brad was at the annual Easterseals Telethon. I was star-struck! After watching him on the local news for my entire life, it was really cool to watch him host the telethon.

Brad Byrd co-founded Cruising for Hearts, a major fundraiser with his wife T.J. For that effort Brad and T.J. received the AHA’s Heart of Life Honor.

Brad Byrd and his wife T.J. taking the '53 Super out in Newburgh, IN

'That is a beautiful shot of you both. Priceless!!! Thank you for all your service to our community. You truly are blessed by our amazing God.' ~ Naomi Williams

The 1980s featured some really awesome local television news promos. Some of them were like movie trailers. So, let's go back to the 1980s, and watch Brad Byrd in action.

Brad Byrd and Shannon Hurd TV Promo 1988

Viewers Share Memories of Brad Byrd

'Brad, I am 50 yrs old and from Lewisport KY and nothing is more iconic than seeing your old news reports I grew up watching you and I still do. You have been a staple in the news reporting my entire life.' ~ Chad S. White

1988 - News First 25 WEHT Promo "The I Team"

Nearly 30 Years ago

