Did You See the UFO Over Evansville During Wayne Hart’s Forecast?

When I was younger, I seriously believed that aliens truly existed. Why? Well, the book 'Communion' was in our collection, and from the just the cover, I believed that aliens were real, because it says so. 'Communion: A True Story by Whitley Strieber'.

Communion Amazon

See? It's pretty convincing. This book cover was to blame for many sleepless nights for me. I guess I thought if I was awake the aliens wouldn't want to take me to their leader.

Thus begins the most astonishing true-life odyssey ever recorded—one man's riveting account of his extraordinary experiences with visitors from “elsewhere” . . . how they found him, where they took him, what they did to him, and why. Believe it. Or don't believe it. But read it—for this gripping story will move you like no other. It will fascinate you, terrify you, and alter the way you experience your world.

This controversial book must be a true story, why else would it be priced at $85? I should look around and see if we still have this somewhere.

That brings us to a really cool pic that Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart shared. This optical illusion was captured on one of their tower cams in Henderson. The camera faces downtown Evansville, and that's where we see the unidentified projections.

UFO Wayne Hart