Is Wayne Hart an Avenger? Check out his ‘Weather Soldier’ Arm

You might've noticed that Wayne Hart was on vacation last week. Well, he was actually having surgery on his arm. We caught the 9:00 P.M. news last night, and the first thing I said was, 'Oh my gosh, Wayne Hart is the Winter Soldier'! If you are familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you get it. The Winter Soldier (Bucky Barnes) has a cybernetic implant prosthetic arm. It's bionic and he was a bad guy, but now he fights alongside the Avengers.

We chatted with Ron Rhodes about Wayne's new cool look.

So, of course I had to create my own version of 'The Weather Soldier'.

WEHT CANVA

Wayne explains what happened to his arm, why he's wearing glasses and why his jacket is missing.