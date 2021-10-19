Everything New on Disney Plus in November

Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019. This year on November 12, Disney is celebrating the service’s two-year anniversary with what they’re calling “Disney+ Day,” featuring a slew of new releases on the service. The day’s offerings include the Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Book becoming available for all subscribers at no additional cost, the new Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a Luca short titled “Ciao Alberto,” and more.

Later in the month, Disney+ has two other marquee titles for the Thanksgiving holiday. On November 24, the first two episodes of the latest Marvel series, Hawkeye premieres. The next day, you can watch the first part of The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s doc series about the Fab Four, which features never-before-seen footage from the making of the Let It Be album and famous rooftop concert at Apple Studios. (Parts two and three of the show premiere on the 26th and 27th). Basically, if your parents or grandparents were into 1960s music or comic books, you know what you’re watching when the post-turkey coma kicks in.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November:

Wednesday, November 3

New Library Titles

- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)

- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)

- Photo Ark (S2)

- Storm Rising (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109, “Scutwork”

Fox

Friday, November 5

New Library Titles

- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

- Jingle All The Way

- Jingle All The Way 2

- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)

- Santa Buddies

- The Search For Santa Paws

- Snow Buddies

- Space Buddies

- X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, November 10

New Library Titles

- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110, “Aloha - The Goodbye One”

Marvel

Friday, November 12 — Disney+ Day

New Library Titles

- Feast (Short)

- Frozen Fever (Short)

- Get A Horse! (Short)

- Jungle Cruise

- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

- All-New Short From The Simpsons

- Paperman (Short)

- Tangled Ever After (Short)

- The Little Matchgirl (Short)

- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)

- Tick Tock Tale (Short)

Disney+ Originals

Ciao Alberto (Short)

Entrelazados - Season 1, All Episodes Streaming

Home Sweet Home Alone - Premiere

Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special - Premiere

Olaf Presents - Season 1, All Episodes Streaming

The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Season 2, Episodes 1-5

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett - Documentary Special

Wednesday, November 17

New Library Titles

- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)

Friday, November 19

New Library Titles

- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

- Puppy For Hanukkah

- The Pixar Story

Wednesday, November 24

New Library Titles

- Becoming Cousteau

- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)

- Port Protection Alaska (S4)

- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)

- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

Hawkeye - 2-Episode Premiere

Thursday, November 25

Disney+ Originals

The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 1”

Friday, November 26

New Library Titles

- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

- Ernest Saves Christmas

- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Disney

Disney+ Originals

The Beatles: Get Back - "Part 2"

Saturday, November 27

Disney+ Originals

The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 3”