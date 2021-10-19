Everything New on Disney Plus in November
Disney+ launched on November 12, 2019. This year on November 12, Disney is celebrating the service’s two-year anniversary with what they’re calling “Disney+ Day,” featuring a slew of new releases on the service. The day’s offerings include the Disney+ premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Book becoming available for all subscribers at no additional cost, the new Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, a Luca short titled “Ciao Alberto,” and more.
Later in the month, Disney+ has two other marquee titles for the Thanksgiving holiday. On November 24, the first two episodes of the latest Marvel series, Hawkeye premieres. The next day, you can watch the first part of The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s doc series about the Fab Four, which features never-before-seen footage from the making of the Let It Be album and famous rooftop concert at Apple Studios. (Parts two and three of the show premiere on the 26th and 27th). Basically, if your parents or grandparents were into 1960s music or comic books, you know what you’re watching when the post-turkey coma kicks in.
Here’s everything coming to Disney+ in November:
Wednesday, November 3
New Library Titles
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
- Photo Ark (S2)
- Storm Rising (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109, “Scutwork”
Friday, November 5
New Library Titles
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
Wednesday, November 10
New Library Titles
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110, “Aloha - The Goodbye One”
Friday, November 12 — Disney+ Day
New Library Titles
- Feast (Short)
- Frozen Fever (Short)
- Get A Horse! (Short)
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- All-New Short From The Simpsons
- Paperman (Short)
- Tangled Ever After (Short)
- The Little Matchgirl (Short)
- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
- Tick Tock Tale (Short)
Disney+ Originals
Ciao Alberto (Short)
Entrelazados - Season 1, All Episodes Streaming
Home Sweet Home Alone - Premiere
Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special - Premiere
Olaf Presents - Season 1, All Episodes Streaming
The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Season 2, Episodes 1-5
Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett - Documentary Special
Wednesday, November 17
New Library Titles
- Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
Friday, November 19
New Library Titles
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Wednesday, November 24
New Library Titles
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
Disney+ Originals
Hawkeye - 2-Episode Premiere
Thursday, November 25
Disney+ Originals
The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 1”
Friday, November 26
New Library Titles
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Disney+ Originals
The Beatles: Get Back - "Part 2"
Saturday, November 27
Disney+ Originals
The Beatles: Get Back - “Part 3”