Technically, this post contains no actual spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. We won’t go into any specifics about the movie. But we understand that these are stressful times, so we just wanted to say so right up front.

As of today, Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters. The latest (and 27th) film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Tom Holland reprising his role as Spider-Man in a story that sees the entire world discover his true identity. After that, he goes to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange to see if he can whip up some magical solution to that rather major dilemma. Strange’s spell goes sideways, which opens the door to the multiverse, along with appearances from long-lost characters from the history of previous Spider-Man movie franchises — including Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

The film is big and surprising and quite crowd-pleasing. For proof, take a look at this video of an audience absolutely losing their freaking minds over various parts of the film. The video contains no footage of the screen and doesn’t show what they’re freaking out about. You’ll have to fill in that information yourself. But look at this reaction:

I am not sure I have ever been that excited about a movie in my entire life. Hell, I don’t know that I’ve ever been that excited about anything in my life.

Generally, I do not condone using cell phones to film stuff inside movie theaters (or to do anything else, for that matter). In this case, I think an exception is warranted just to show just how big the reactions to this movie are. You want to document this level of excitement. It doesn’t come around too often. (The person filming also did a good job of filming the crowd, not the movie.)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. Want to see it in a theater near you? Just follow the sounds of screaming nerds.

The Most Violent Superhero Movies Not all superhero movies are kid friendly...