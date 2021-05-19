Everything New on Disney Plus in June 2021

Marvel took May off on Disney+ — Black Widow was originally supposed to premiere this month — but they’re back in June with Loki, the new series spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame. It stars Tom Hiddleston as that lovable God of Mischief as he is forced to join the “Time Variance Authority” in protecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The first four episodes of the first season premiere in June, along with a new installment of Marvel Studios Legends about the character just in case you’ve missed any of his adventures along the way, or need a refresher on how he wound up unstuck in time prior to the events of his new series.

June on Disney+ will also see the premiere of Luca, Pixar’s latest animated feature. This one features two kindly sea monsters exploring the sights and sounds of an Italian coastal village. If that’s not enough, there’s also X-Men Origins: Wolverine, new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Wolfgang, a documentary about famous chef Wolfgang Puck. Plus, Raya and the Last Dragon, which was previously only available for those who paid the extra Premier Access fee, will now be streaming for all Disney+ subscribers.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in June:

Friday, June 4

New Library Titles

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia (S2)

Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 204 “The Storm”

Big Shot - Episode 108 “Everything to Me”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends - Loki

Marvel

Wednesday, June 9

Disney+ Originals

Loki - Premiere

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S4)

The Happiest Millionaire

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S18)

Disney+ Originals

Zenimation

Big Shot - Episode 109 “Beth MacBeth”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 205 “The Quinceañero”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 107

Wednesday, June 16

Disney+ Originals

Loki - Episode 102

Friday, June 18

New Library Titles

Dino Ranch (S1)

Disney Just Roll With It (S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Heartland Docs, DVM (S3)

PIXAR

Disney+ Originals

Luca

Big Shot - Finale, “Marvyn’s Playbook”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 206 “Yes, And...”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 108

Wednesday, June 23

Disney+ Originals

Loki - Episode 103

Friday, June 25

New Library Titles

Disney Bunk’d (S4)

PJ Masks (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (S6)

When Sharks Attack (S1- S6)

Disney

Disney+ Originals

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Premiere, “A Bunch Of Smart Orphans”

Wolfgang

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 207, “The Field Trip”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 109

Wednesday, June 30

Disney+ Originals

Loki - Episode 104

