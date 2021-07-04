Did You Know that You Could Save 3 Lives Every 56 Days?
You've heard us talk about how important donating blood is. The American Red Cross is always in need of every blood type and platelets. Basically, someone needs blood for one reason or another every two seconds in the United States. Unfortunately, scientists have not figured out how to manufacture blood, so the only way to get it is with donations.
Why Donate?
The answer to that is simple - You will be saving lives. If you donate blood one time, you could save up to three lives.
Where Does my Blood Go?
If you download the American Red Cross app, you can schedule your donor appointments. You will also be able to track where your blood donation goes.
General Requirements to Donate Blood:
- Donation frequency: Every 56 days
- You must be in good health and feeling well
- You must be at least 16 years old in most states
- You must weigh at least 110 lbs
If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.
Get our free mobile app
The McCutchanville Fire Department's annual blood drive is coming up next Saturday. They have plenty of open appointments. You can make yours here.
First Responder Summer Showdown at McCutchanville Fire Dept
Saturday, July 10, 2021
8:00 A.M - 1:00 P.M.
McCutchanville Fire Department - Station #5
9219 Petersburg Road
Evansville, IN 47725
9219 Petersburg Road
Evansville, IN 47725
You will probably want to seek out a food truck after donating!
The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide
We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.