Did You Know that You Could Save 3 Lives Every 56 Days?

You've heard us talk about how important donating blood is. The American Red Cross is always in need of every blood type and platelets. Basically, someone needs blood for one reason or another every two seconds in the United States. Unfortunately, scientists have not figured out how to manufacture blood, so the only way to get it is with donations.

Why Donate?

The answer to that is simple - You will be saving lives. If you donate blood one time, you could save up to three lives.

Where Does my Blood Go?

If you download the American Red Cross app, you can schedule your donor appointments. You will also be able to track where your blood donation goes.

Red Cross App

General Requirements to Donate Blood:

Donation frequency: Every 56 days

You must be in good health and feeling well

You must be at least 16 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll need to provide the manufacturer name when you come to donate. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation. Upon vaccination, you should receive a card or printout indicating what COVID-19 vaccine was received, and we encourage you to bring that card with you to your next donation.as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.

The McCutchanville Fire Department's annual blood drive is coming up next Saturday. They have plenty of open appointments. You can make yours here.

First Responder Summer Showdown at McCutchanville Fire Dept

Saturday, July 10, 2021

8:00 A.M - 1:00 P.M.

McCutchanville Fire Department - Station #5

9219 Petersburg Road

Evansville, IN 47725

You will probably want to seek out a food truck after donating!

