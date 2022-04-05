Vacant for 50 Years, Illinois Mansion Was a Wedding Gift to a Bride but then She Died

It may not be October, but any month of the year is a great time for ghost stories, don't ya think?

I recently went on the hunt for some of the most haunted homes in Illinois when I came across the story about the infamous Schweppe Mansion located just outside of Chicago in Lake Forest, Illinois. Now I have to admit I'm stuck in the weird place of wanting this beautiful home and being terrified of it.

The Sordid Story Behind the Schweppe Mansion in Illinois

Upon starting my Google search about the Schweppe Mansion located at 405 N Mayflower Rd. in Lake Forest, Illinois, I came across an article from onlyinyourstate.com titled "13 Spine-Tingling Haunting Said To Be True In Illinois". Here's what they had to say about the Schweppe Mansion;

This 24,500-square foot mansion, named Mayflower Place, was an extravagant wedding present for Laura Shedd and her new husband, Charles Schweppe. Tragic struck this couple not long after when Laura Schweppe died from a heart attack in 1937. In 1941, Charles was found dead in his bedroom from a gunshot wound to the head. His suicide note read, “I’ve been awake all night. It’s terrible.

Ok, so that's freaky right? Just wait, there's more...

An article on Patch.com says that after Laura Shedd and Charles Schweppe passed away, this beautiful mansion sat vacant for nearly 50 years because rumors say Charles Schweppe demanded it to be so in his will. Schweppe's son-in-law finally sold the home to a couple in 1987 who did a massive restoration of the place, but then got divorced two years later. (Did Laura Shedd and Charles Schweppe's ghosts make that happen?!?)

Schweppe Mansion was listed again in 2007 for $18 million dollars and sat on the market until it finally sold in 2020 for $8.5 million. I get that the mansion is beautiful, but would you want to live here?!?!

