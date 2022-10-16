When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.

Google Satellite Google Satellite loading...

One of the events will shed light on eyebrow-raising information you may be completely unaware of, something that dates back to the mid-1800s.

Lincoln Park Zoo's Upcoming Halloween Events

On Saturday, October 22, Lincoln Park Zoo will host a free event, "Spooky Zoo." All ages are welcome to wear their costumes and trick-or-treat around the park.

On Thursday, October 27, the zoo will welcome adults for their own evening of Halloween fun. "Adults Night Out: Howl-o-ween" has all sorts of fun for the big "kids" (18+) including food and drink around the zoo. Yes, there will be adult beverages for guests to purchase. Admission starts at $20.

There is also a "Haunted History" tour at Lincoln Park Zoo on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in October. This is only open to guests 16+, and tickets are $35.

What could possibly be haunted at Lincoln Park Zoo?

When I learned of the haunted tour the first thing I wanted to know was what exactly is haunted at the zoo. If you're uncomfortable with haunted places, paranormal activity, or cemeteries you may not want to read any further.

Lincoln Park Zoo Investigated After Series Of Animal Deaths Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Like the city of Chicago, Lincoln Park Zoo has a rich history, as does the land it sits on. It is the land that is the explanation of why the area is supposedly haunted.

Between 1843-1859, Chicago City Cemetery was placed where some of the areas of the zoo are located today. It was supposed to be the final remains of more than 30,000 people. Today, it is believed that 12,000 bodies still remain on the property, according to Haunted Illinois.

What Paranormal Activity Has Been Reported At Lincoln Park Zoo?

Google Satellite, Northwestern University Google Satellite, Northwestern University loading...

I don't know that I can explore one of the areas at Lincoln Park Zoo ever again without this article popping into my head. Near the Lion House, guests and staff have reportedly seen a Victorian-era woman walking around the area. She has also been spotted (allegedly) in a nearby ladies' restroom in a mirror.

Some of the eerie occurrences at the zoo include that of ghosts wearing Victorian era clothing wandering throughout the park. Flickering lights and doors slamming on their own have also been reported at the zoo.

Will this information cause families to avoid the zoo? It's incredibly unlikely. Will I feel eerie the next time I take my children to Lincoln Park Zoo? Absolutely.

10 Illinois Ghost Tours That Guarantee To Scare Your Pants Off