Watch a Small But Fierce Illinois Zoo Lion Practice His Roar

If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar.

According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.

There was a fun Quora conversation about when exactly lions learn to roar. The consensus is that it's somewhere between 1 1/2 to 2 years. The issue of why lions roar is also an interesting one that might surprise you. It's not just a declaration that they are in charge of wherever they happen to be.

If you don't already, the Lincoln Park Zoo is a must-follow on Facebook for lion shares like this.

